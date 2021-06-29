Newborn squirrel monkeys at London Zoo ‘doing really well’

Two baby squirrel monkeys at ZSL London Zoo have been nicknamed Teeny and Tiny.

Two baby squirrel moneys have been nicknamed Teeny and Tiny after being born at ZSL London Zoo this month.

The babies were born to different mothers, Avril and Francis, on Saturday June 5 and Wednesday June 9.

Zookeepers said the newborns are “doing really well”, and can now even be spotted by visitors.

One of the mother and baby squirrel monkey pairs at ZSL London Zoo (Sheila Smith/ZSL London Zoo/PA)

“Avril and Francis have started to bring them out of their cosy indoor dens, so visitors can now spot both duos hanging out in the trees outside.

“Squirrel monkeys carry their babies on their backs continuously for the first six to 10 weeks of their lives, so we’ll only be able to find out if the youngsters are male or female when they start to explore on their own.”

