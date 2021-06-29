New flexible rail tickets make travel ‘more expensive for many people’ – Labour

Some commuters face forking out more than £50 a day more for train travel if they use new flexible tickets, according to analysis by the Labour Party.

The tickets, which went on sale last week, allow travel in England on any eight days in a 28-day period.

The Government claimed the tickets match “modern working habits” and can save passengers who commute two or three times a week “hundreds of pounds”.

The largest price difference was between Swindon, Wiltshire and London.

On that route, an annual ticket worked out at £37 per day if used five days a week, while using flexible tickets three days a week was £54 more expensive per day, at £91.

Other examples highlighted by Labour included Ipswich to London (£41 more expensive per day), Rugby, Warwickshire, to London (£51 more expensive per day) and Petersfield, Hampshire, to London (£28 more expensive).

“It is staggering that they are now lauding a scheme which in fact makes it more expensive for many people and hoping nobody notices.

“This failure will discourage people from getting back on to the network when restrictions ease, which will be vital for getting the sector on a stable footing.”

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “Flexible season tickets will offer most two and three-day-per-week commuters savings against buying daily tickets or traditional seasons.

“We have always been clear that passengers should consider which product best suits their journey and travel pattern.