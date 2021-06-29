Man denies public order offence over BBC Newsnight editor incident

A man who called Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt a “traitor” as the BBC journalist was chased near Downing Street has denied a public order offence.

Martin Hockridge, 57, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress on June 14.

Crowds had gathered in Westminster to protest against the Government’s extension of coronavirus restrictions in England by four weeks.

Dressed in black boots, dark jeans, and a camouflage military-style jacket, Hockridge spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address before entering a not guilty plea to the single charge.

Martin Hockridge entered a not guilty plea (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

His solicitor Gemma Motion said Hockridge denies the word was threatening, abusive or insulting or that it would be perceived to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Hockridge was arrested after footage shared on social media showed demonstrators confronting Mr Watt near Richmond Terrace and Whitehall.

Mr Watt, who was wearing a BBC lanyard, was forced to run through the mob beyond a line of police officers as people shouted at him.

Hockridge was released on conditional bail by District Judge Angus Hamilton ahead of the trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.