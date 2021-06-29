George cheers on England with William and Kate at Wembley

UK NewsPublished:

The Cambridges were at the London stadium for the last-16 Euro 2020 showdown with Germany.

Football-mad Prince George cheered on England at Wembley with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The seven-year-old royal youngster attended his first England men’s international – an after school treat to watch the Euro 2020 clash against Germany.

But there was no England football shirt for the young future king.

George applauding before the start of the match
George applauding before the start of the match (Frank Augstein/AP)

He stood between the duke and duchess in the first row of the royal box as they sang the national anthem ahead of kick off.

Kate was patriotically wearing the England flag colours, dressed in a bright red jacket and white top.

England v Germany – UEFA Euro 2020 – Round of 16 – Wembley Stadium
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the stands (Mike Egerton/PA)

The duchess could be seen leaning in to speak to her son as they concentrated on the action.

England v Germany – UEFA Euro 2020 – Round of 16 – Wembley Stadium
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with son Prince George (Nick Potts/PA)

The family support Aston Villa and George was pictured enthusiastically celebrating a 5-1 Villa win with William, Kate and sister Princess Charlotte in October 2019.

