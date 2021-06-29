Beaming George celebrates England victory with William and Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined the nation in celebrating England’s 2-0 victory over Germany along with football-mad Prince George.

Minutes after the end of the match, the couple tweeted a picture of themselves celebrating on their KensingtonRoyal Twitter account with the words “Incredible performance @England”.

Little George can be seen grinning from ear-to-ear as he watched the match in a smart suit rather than his England strip.

The seven-year-old royal was dressed in a smart navy blue jacket, shirt and striped official England FA tie, similar to his father William, who is president of the FA.

George’s trip to the football was an after school treat minus his younger siblings.

He stood between the duke and duchess in the first row of the royal box as they sang the national anthem ahead of kick off.

George applauding before the start of the match (Frank Augstein/AP)

One Twitter user joked: “Absolutely love how Prince George, who is literally related to the woman the song is about, couldn’t care less to sing the national anthem lmao.”

It is also thought to be Kate’s first time watching an England men’s football international in person.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the stands (Mike Egerton/PA)

William had travelled back from Scotland for the late afternoon showdown, after visiting a shipyard to meet the team building HMS Glasgow earlier on Tuesday.