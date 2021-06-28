Queen greeted with traditional Ceremony of the Keys as she arrives in Edinburgh

The Queen has arrived at her official residence in Scotland, taking part in an ancient ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Along with the Duke of Cambridge, who is known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, she was present for the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Edinburgh palace.

It is the monarch’s first trip to Scotland for the annual Holyrood Week since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen took part in the traditional ceremony (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She is symbolically offered the keys to the city by the Lord Provost and tradition dictates that the Queen then returns them, entrusting their safekeeping to Edinburgh’s elected officials.

The Queen inspected the Guard of Honour on the forecourt of the Palace and met with local government key workers, speaking to them about their roles during the pandemic.

The Guard of Honour was provided by the Balaklava Company, The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

They were supported by the Pipes and Drums of The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, and the Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.