Potential benefits of Northern Ireland Protocol emphasised to Stormont MLAs

The potential benefits of the Northern Ireland Protocol have been emphasised to Stormont MLAs.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic stressed that the dual access to sell unfettered within the UK and EU markets, which is offered under the protocol, made Northern Ireland a “unique place to invest”.

Unionists in Northern Ireland have been strongly opposed to the additional checks placed on goods arriving in the region as part of the protocol, claiming it places a border in the Irish Sea within the UK.

People take part in a Loyalist protest in Newtownards, County Down (Liam McBurney/PA)

Speaking to a committee in the Stormont Assembly on Monday, Mr Sefcovic said Europe has been “gravely concerned at negative rhetoric about the protocol”, describing it as “an instrument to protect peace and stability”.

He said the protocol offered Northern Ireland free access to twin markets that, when combined, represented the potentially the biggest purchasing power in the world.

“The fact that Northern Ireland would be in this unique situation, having this ample access to the both markets of the UK and the EU, this we should not forget is access to 500 million potential customers with what might be the biggest purchasing power in the world,” he told Stormont MLAs.

EU’s chief Brexit negotiator and Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic speaking from Brussels during an online meeting (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Not only the 500 million but the strength of the purchasing power.

“The fact is the EU is in most cases the number one or number two trading partner for all economies, we are definitely number one or number two in all markets if it comes for foreign direct investment and the same applies to the destinations.

“So I think it’s a huge advantage that Northern Ireland has access to both markets cost free, which I think offers unique opportunities for different business models, for distribution hubs and for all the projects for the investment which have been already gathered up in the pipeline of projects by Invest Northern Ireland.”