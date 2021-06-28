Nissan to create thousands of jobs with new battery plant

The car giant was set to make an announcement later in the week.

Nissan is to create 2,000 jobs with a new battery gigafactory in the North East of England, it is understood.

The UK’s biggest car manufacturer was expected to confirm the announcement later in the week.

The BBC reported that the Government was contributing towards the cost of setting up the battery plant on Wearside, where electric vehicles are already made.

The manufacturer would not confirm the reports on Monday.

Workers on the production line at Nissan’s factory in Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
“As previously announced, we will continue to electrify our line-up as part of our global journey towards carbon neutrality, however we have no further plans to announce at this time.”

It was not clear how many jobs would be created if the gigafactory was built in Sunderland.

According to the BBC report it could create 2,000 new jobs directly, and thousands more indirectly.

