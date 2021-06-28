Man admits killing university worker during knife attack spree

A man has admitted the manslaughter of a university worker and several linked charges in connection with seven other people injured in a series of knife attack in Birmingham city centre.

Zephaniah McLeod entered pleas at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday in connection with the spate of stabbings in the early hours of Sunday September 6 last year, as the city was packed with revellers.

McLeod, who appeared in court over a video link from Ashworth Hospital wearing a white T-shirt and dark blue zip-up top, spoke to confirm his name and say he understood proceedings, before entering pleas.

Court artist sketch of Zephaniah McLeod (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The 28-year-old, of Nately Grove, Selly Oak, had been in custody since being charged with committing the attacks, which happened in the space of 90 minutes.

Jacob Billington, a Sheffield Hallam University graduate intern and drummer, was fatally stabbed in the neck, during the spree.

The 23-year-old, from Crosby, Merseyside, was among eight people stabbed during the attacks which triggered a major emergency services response.

Jacob Billington was fatally stabbed in the neck (West Midlands Police/PA)

Seven others were injured in four clusters of attacks across the city centre, including Mr Billington’s old school friend and bandmate Michael Callaghan.