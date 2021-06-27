Residents ‘shocked’ after man shot dead by police

Neighbours in a street where a man was shot dead by police have spoken of their shock at the “tragic” incident.

Residents of Denmead in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, described hearing a “loud bang” and screaming after police broke down the door of a property at about 9.40am on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police said officers discovered the body of a man in his 30s and a seriously injured child inside the house.

A man in his 20s was also found in the property, and officers used a Taser before shots were fired at him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

She said: “This is a quiet area, nothing normally happens around here.

“We generally keep ourselves to ourselves but this is so, so sad, and I know everyone will be shocked that such a tragic thing has happened on our doorstep…

“We’re all now waiting to see how the baby is. Many of us would like to start placing flowers at the scene in respect.”

Another neighbour said his wife had been taking out the bins when she witnessed police breaking down the door of the property.

Later she saw an officer carry out one child who appeared fine, before others carried out the injured child.

“She heard a loud bang like a gunshot and a man screaming,” said the man, who wanted to remain anonymous.

“I heard it but went back to sleep. I only knew something was happening when the cops turned up,” she said.

Nicole Quicusa, 30, who lives in a nearby flat, described the family who lived in the house as “really lovely”, with the couple being “really loving towards each other and their kids”.

She said: “They had moved in around January, I think. My children played with their kids outside in February when it snowed.

“I didn’t know them well, only to say hi, but they seemed really lovely. There was no indication something like this would happen, so it’s really tragic.

“They seemed really loving towards each other and their kids.”

Another neighbour, James Soper, 28, said: “The mum I’d seen before, walking about, walking to the primary school around the corner, Two Mile Ash.

“The youngest child, a girl, was too young to go to school, she was in a buggy. The boy who was injured, he was around six or seven years old, so he might go there.

“We came out of the house when we heard the helicopter but we were told to get back inside by police.

“We then saw the little boy being carried out by the emergency services and we could see blood on him.”

Police said officers are likely to remain on watch outside the property for several days.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed it has received a referral from Thames Valley Police but said its investigation is “at a very early stage and no further information can be provided at this time”.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident,” it added.

“Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this incident.

“Our major crime unit are working closely with the IOPC to understand exactly what has happened.

“At this stage no-one else is being sought in relation to this investigation and we are seeking to support everyone involved.”