Fans to buy ‘1m fewer pints’ during England v Germany due to Covid restrictions

Football fans are set to buy more than five million pints when England face off against Germany in their upcoming Euro 2020 game – one million fewer than if there were no Covid-19 restrictions, a pub trade body has said.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) hopes eight million pints will be sold on Tuesday, with 5.25 million of those served during the last 16 fixture between the Three Lions and Germany.

Under current coronavirus restrictions in England, pub customers must follow the rule of six, or two households, when in groups, observe social distancing and consume food and alcohol at tables.

It had been hoped that measures would be further eased on June 21, but the Government delayed this until July 19 amid concern over the Delta variant.

Fans celebrate victory after watching England v Croatia (Jacob King/PA)

The trade body claimed this would result in more than £5 million revenue lost to pubs in England during the game.

It said some of its members had reported beer sales were lower than hoped for during the Euro 2020 tournament so far.

According to a BBPA survey of 1,000 pub-goers at the end of May, 85% of pub-visiting football fans believe current Covid-19 restrictions will negatively impact their experience of watching Euro 2020 at pubs this summer.

Half said they would be more likely to watch games at a pub if all restrictions were lifted.

She added: “We know many pubs haven’t experienced the boost to their trade which they’d hoped for from the Euros.

“No standing and limits on group sizes, as well as social distancing, are severely reducing the number of people who can enjoy the Euros at the pub.

“With that said, there is still no better place to watch live sport on the telly than at the pub.

“I implore Three Lions fans to support England and the pub by cheering on the Three Lions at their local.

“To secure our pubs for future tournaments and national occasions like the Euros, there can be no further delays to the lifting of restrictions.