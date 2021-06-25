One in 12 adults believe life will never get back to normal after Covid – ONS

This week (16 to 20 June) we asked adults when they felt life would return to normal:

▪️ 21% said it would take 6 months or less▪️ 29% said it would take more than a year▪️ 8% of adults felt life will never return to normal.

