Two penguin chicks hatch at UK aquarium

The arrival of two penguin hatchlings is being celebrated at a UK aquarium.

The two chicks, the only two gentoo penguins successfully bred in England this year, were born to parents Ripley and Elton following a breeding season that took place during lockdown at Sea Life London Aquarium.

Catherine Pritchard, the aquarium’s general manager, said: “It’s incredibly special to have not just one, but two new chicks to have successfully hatched at the London Aquarium proving lockdown love also existed in our gentoo penguin colony.

“We can’t wait to see the hatchlings grow and develop under the watchful eyes of their proud parents Ripley and Elton, and Max and Snork.”

One of the chicks with a parent bird soon after hatching (Sea Life London Aquarium/PA)

The first chick began to break through its egg – a process called pipping – in May, and the other followed soon after.

A gentoo penguin chick (Sea Life London Aquarium/PA)