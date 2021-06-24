Queen to head to Scotland with William and Anne for Holyrood Week

The Queen is going ahead with her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week.
The 95-year-old monarch, who has spent most of lockdown at Windsor Castle, will be joined first by her grandson the Duke of Cambridge, and then by her daughter the Princess Royal.
She will carry out in-person engagements celebrating Scottish community, innovation and history over four days, between Monday June 28 and Thursday July 1, Buckingham Palace said.
On Monday, she will be joined by William at engagements, while Anne will accompany the Queen on Wednesday and Thursday.
In line with government guidelines, traditional events hosting thousands of people such as the garden party at Holyroodhouse will not be taking place.
Buckingham Palace said: “This year’s Royal Week will continue to recognise the good work and contribution of individuals and communities, through a range of in-person visits by Her Majesty.”