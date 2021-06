Jury fail to reach verdict on Pc accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson

A jury has been discharged from reaching a verdict on a police officer accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson with a baton after he was Tasered to the ground.

The case against West Mercia probationary constable Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 31, ended in a hung jury a day after Pc Benjamin Monk was convicted of the ex-footballer’s manslaughter and told he will face an “inevitable” prison term.

Jurors deliberated for more than 21 hours at Birmingham Crown Court before telling the trial judge they would be unable, even if given further time, to reach a verdict on a charge alleging Bettley-Smith used unlawful force.

West Mercia Pcs Benjamin Monk and Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith arriving together for a previous hearing. (Steve Parsons/PA)

A six-week trial was told Monk, 43, fired a Taser three times – including a single 33-second discharge – and left two bootlace prints on Atkinson’s forehead near his father’s home in Meadow Close, Telford, in August 2016.