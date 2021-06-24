Not enough to save summer: Dismay over limited easing of holiday restrictions

The travel industry has voiced frustration and disappointment after the latest limited easing of coronavirus restrictions on foreign holidays.

The Government has added 14 new countries and territories to its green list of destinations from which travellers do not have to self-isolate on their return.

However, all but one – Malta – were also put on a watchlist, which means they are at risk of returning to the amber list.

While some popular hotspots – including Spain’s Balearic islands and a number of Caribbean destinations – are on the list, France, Greece, Italy and mainland Spain remain off limits to UK holidaymakers.

We’re adding Malta to the Govt green list ? We’re also adding Madeira, the Balearic Islands, several UK Overseas Territories and Caribbean Islands (including Barbados) to the green list and green watchlist. Israel & Jerusalem are also added to the green watchlist. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) June 24, 2021

To add to the uncertainty, there were fears of potential new EU-wide restrictions on travellers from the UK over concerns about the spread of the Delta variant just as cases on the continent are coming down.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been pressing EU leaders meeting in Brussels to impose stringent quarantine requirements of arrivals to the bloc from Britain.

Meanwhile, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps held out the prospect that people visiting amber list countries who had received two doses of the vaccine would not need to self-isolate on return, with an announcement due next month.

But across the beleaguered travel sector there was concern that it would all be too late to rescue the summer season.

The Airport Operators Association chief executive Karen Dee said the Government’s “overly cautious” approach would continue to have “major financial impacts” on the sector.

CBI chief UK policy director Matthew Fell said: “While welcome, these limited movements on green list countries won’t be enough to salvage the summer season for the international travel sector.

“International connectivity extends far beyond tourism and underpins our whole economy. The UK’s successful vaccine rollout means we should be in the vanguard of safely restarting international travel.”

The holiday company On the Beach said it would not be taking new bookings for July and August while so much uncertainty remained about countries on the watchlist.

Chief executive Simon Cooper said: “Booking a holiday to these destinations is not a guarantee that you won’t have to self-isolate when you return home.

“While this uncertainty continues, we will continue to not sell holidays for July and August until we have greater confidence these holidays will go ahead with minimal disruptions.”

However, Thomas Cook chief executive Alan French was more upbeat saying he expected a “bumper weekend” of bookings.

He said the announcement was “fantastic news for our customers who are desperate for a holiday and have been waiting with bated breath for this latest update”.

Mr Shapps rejected accusations the Government was being too timid, saying that protecting public health remained its top priority.

“It’s right that we continue with this cautious approach, to protect public health and the vaccine rollout as our top priority, while ensuring that our route out of the international travel restrictions is sustainable,” he said.

The new rules come into force at 4am on June 30.

The changes – which also see Israel and Jerusalem added to the green watchlist – follow advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre.

There are also a number of additions to the red list, with returning travellers required to stay at a quarantine hotel.

The affected countries are the Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Kuwait, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda.

The full list of destinations moved to the green list comprises:

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Balearic islands

Barbados

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

Pitcairn Islands