Couple in their 90s renew wedding blessings to celebrate 71st anniversary

Lifelong sweethearts in their 90s celebrated their 71st anniversary by renewing their wedding blessings, after battling through months of separation over the last year due to the pandemic.

Monica Cobbett, 92, and husband Fred, who will be 97 in July, exchanged their “I wills” for the second time in his Kings Lodge care home in West Byfleet, Woking, on Thursday.

The couple, who say they are as in love as the day they first married, said: “It was a wonderful day that took us back.”

Mr Cobbett, who was emotional during the day, later gave his wife a gift of homegrown flowers and a necklace with preserved roses inside.

On the secret to a long marriage, Mrs Cobbett said: “Probably me being in charge, you know where you’re going.”

The couple first got married in 1950, 71 years ago (Steve Parsons/PA)

Covid-19 restrictions on care homes meant Mrs Cobbett was unable to visit her husband for five months, which deeply distressed him as it was the first time they had been separated during their marriage, but now they are able see each other once a week.

Mrs Cobbett said: “It was lovely when I could see him again, I could give him a big hug.

The ceremony was attended by 12 close family and friends and the care home residents and staff (Steve Parsons/PA)

Their only child, Sarah Tarling, also celebrated her 43rd anniversary with her husband Keith on the same day.

When asked about her parents’ relationship, she added: “Mum is the driving force, but dad often does what he wants, so I suspect it’s opposites – they attract and keep each other going.”

Fred Cobbett, who is a keen gardener, grew the roses for Monica’s bouquet (Steve Parsons/PA)

One day during a rainstorm they both stopped under the Victoria Arch in Woking and Fred asked her out.

They married in 1950 in Christ Church, Woking, at 21 and 26 surrounding by their families. They even kept a tier of their wedding cake for four years and used it at their daughter’s christening.

Mr Cobbett served in the Navy in the Second World War, and when he returned home he worked as a nurseryman in his grandfather’s plant nursery, while Mrs Cobbett worked as a solicitor’s secretary.

The couple were separated for five months during the pandemic but now get to see each other once a week / (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mrs Cobbett’s sister Sue North, who was a bridesmaid on the original day, said: “In this day and age, it really is a great achievement, and I think we’re so blessed that they’re both still here.”