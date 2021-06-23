Six in 10 UK adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19, figures show

Six in 10 adults in the UK are estimated to have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, latest figures show.

A total of 31,740,115 second doses have now been delivered since the vaccination rollout began in December last year.

This is the equivalent of 60.3% of all people aged 18 and over.

Of the four nations of the UK, Wales has the highest proportion of adults fully vaccinated, with 61.6% having received both jabs (1,553,091 second doses).

England is just behind on 60.4% (26,745,666 second doses), followed by Scotland on 59.0% (2,617,450) and Northern Ireland on 56.7% (823,908 second doses).

They also show that an estimated 82.5% of UK adults have now received a first dose of a vaccine.

Wales again leads the other nations, with 88.9% of adults estimated to have had a first jab, some way ahead of Scotland (83.0%), England (82.2%) and Northern Ireland (79.0%).

All adults in Wales have now been offered a first dose of a vaccine, according to the Welsh government.

The Government at Westminster has said it intends to offer a first dose to all adults in England by July 19.