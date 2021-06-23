Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 19, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 20-23) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 778 new cases in the seven days to June 19 – the equivalent of 519.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 575.8 in the seven days to June 12.

Hyndburn in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up slightly from 454.1 to 464.0, with 376 new cases.

Ribble Valley, also in Lancashire, has the third highest rate, down from 468.1 to 407.3, with 248 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 135.7 to 287.3)

Darlington (40.3 to 163.9)

Chorley (230.1 to 350.2)

Harborough (44.8 to 161.0)

Warwick (27.8 to 141.9)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 19; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 12.