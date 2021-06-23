Fire breaks out in kitchen of London pub owned by Guy Ritchie

A fire has broken out in a central London pub owned by film director Guy Ritchie.

Emergency services were called to the Lore of the Land pub, in Conway Street, Fitzrovia, at 12.15pm on Wednesday.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters spent several hours tackling the blaze and managed to get it under control at 3.48pm.

The fire is still ongoing, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.

#Fitzrovia pub fire update: The fire is in the extraction system and access to the fire is challenging. We now have 10 fire engines & around 70 firefighters attending https://t.co/w3zEd4rDjV pic.twitter.com/fSY9NqOJ1F — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 23, 2021

Conway Street and nearby road, Grafton Way, are taped off to the public.

Six fire engines remain at the scene.

Mr Ritchie arrived at the scene at around 4.30pm and spoke to firefighters and police officers.

According to one officer, he “did not look distraught”.

Kit Kitchener, the manager of Lore of the Land, told the PA news agency: “The main thing is that no-one is hurt. It’s the only thing that matters. We just have to wait for the guys to do their thing until we can go in later and look at the damage.

“But we definitely won’t be opening tomorrow.”

He added: “We’ve been told now the damage isn’t too bad. The place is not gutted. I’ve seen pictures and it just looks smoky in there. I think the fire brigade are rightly being cautious.”

Kitchen worker at the pub, Bidssa Imlria, who has worked there for three months, told PA: “The pub was on fire when I got here but the fire definitely started in the kitchen. We don’t know when we’ll be allowed back in.”

Firefighters in a crane are seen on the top of the pub pouring water into the air vents. (Yui Mok/PA)

Station Commander Jason Fisby said: “The fire is within the extraction system from the first floor to the roof vent. There are no reports of any injuries.

“Access to the seat of the fire is challenging and very labour intensive. The number of fire engines at the scene is a reflection of the need for a high turn over of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

“Firefighters are carrying out salvage work and trying to prevent water damage on the floors below.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The fire brigade is expected to be on the scene for some hours due to the complex nature of the fire. (Yui Mok/PA)

According to Companies House, Mr Ritchie is listed as a director of the firm.

Alongside the pub, the film director also owns a brewing company, Gritchie Brewing Co, which brews beers using barley grown on the Wiltshire/Dorset border.

On the company’s website, a statement from Mr Ritchie says: “I’ve always had a passion for beer and pub culture, so it seemed fitting that I should set up a brewery. I’m interested in trying to add a subtle and contemporary change to the traditional drink of Britain.”

Mr Ritchie is known for his work as a director specialising in British gangster films.

His work includes the films Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, Sherlock Holmes and The Gentlemen.