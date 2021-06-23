Charity auction to be held in memory of former tennis player Elena Baltacha

A charity auction called Love All is to be held in memory of former British number one tennis player Elena Baltacha.

Baltacha, who was committed to introducing the sport to disadvantaged children in her adopted home town of Ipswich, was 30 years old when she died of cancer in 2014.

Her widow Nino Severino, who was also her coach, said the online auction “will not only support vital cancer research, screening and care, but will also continue Elena’s legacy by introducing the sport she loved to those who might not otherwise have the chance to play”.

More than 100 lots have been donated to the online auction, to be held from November 4, with details of these to be announced at a later date.

“It is so heartening to see the tennis community uniting in the spirit of love all in memory of Elena, and all those around the world whose lives have been shattered by this terrible disease.”

Proceeds from the auction will support the Elena Baltacha Foundation and other charities.

These include the Murray Play Foundation, established by Judy Murray, to operate tennis outreach programmes in disadvantaged communities in the catchment around Dunblane in Scotland.

WTA Charities’ Aceing Cancer campaign, Sarcoma UK and Suffolk-based charities Zest and GeeWizz will also benefit.

Auction organisers have released Love All wristbands to raise awareness of the cause.