Alan Turing £50 banknote arrives at Post Office near where codebreaker worked

The new £50 banknote celebrating Alan Turing has arrived at a Post Office near where the Second World War hero carried out his codebreaking work at Bletchley Park.

The Bank of England banknote entered circulation on Wednesday.

Ahmed Butt, postmaster for Bletchley Post Office in Buckinghamshire, said: “Many of my customers feel more comfortable dealing in cash.”

It's here! Today we have issued the £50 note featuring computer scientist Alan Turing. Find out more about the new note and its features: https://t.co/nbOlU9kgCU #TheNew50 pic.twitter.com/Ipw8nQGBwJ — Bank of England (@bankofengland) June 23, 2021

The Post Office network maintains more than 11,500 branches. On average, over £2 billion of cash is withdrawn and deposited every month at them.

The Post Office recently launched a “save our cash” campaign.

Amanda Jones, retail and franchise network director at Post Office said: “We’re so pleased that Bletchley Post Office is one of the first places to have the new £50 note today.

Postmaster Ahmed Butt holding the new £50 banknote (Post Office/PA)

Research from ATM provider Cardtronics found that 43% of 18 to 24-year-olds often want to pay in cash, but are forced to use alternatives when shops will not accept it.