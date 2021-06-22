Sturgeon urges fans to watch ‘absolutely massive’ Scotland match safely

Nicola Sturgeon has wished the Scotland team well ahead of their “absolutely massive” Euro 2020 match, but urged fans to enjoy the game safely.

The Scotland men’s team will face Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening in their final group game, needing a win to progress to the knockout rounds.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament after delivering an announcement about the future of coronavirus restrictions, the First Minister said the country would be “cheering Scotland on”.

But she pleaded for fans to behave responsibly while watching the match, following the guidance on gatherings and social distancing, and said she is “frustrated” by scenes of supporters gathering en masse, breaking the coronavirus rules.

“Try to meet others outdoors as much as possible; we know that no environment is entirely risk-free – but outdoors is much less risky than indoors.

“If you are meeting indoors though, please stick to the limits and make sure the room is well ventilated.

“That does apply when watching the football, too.

“We all know tonight’s game is absolutely massive. Let me take the opportunity on behalf of all of us to wish Steve Clark and the team well.

“We will all be cheering Scotland on, but please do it safely.”

Responding to the First Minister’s statement, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross added: “I hope we can all welcome a solid Scotland win tonight, and I wish Steve Clark on the team, all the very best for kick off at 8pm.”

Meanwhile, supporters gathering at the fan zone in Glasgow have started to soak up the sun and drinks ahead of the national team’s clash with Croatia.

Cautious optimism is the mood at the site, although there are strong hopes Scotland could get a win and progress to the next round.

L-R: Lewis Cassie, Donald Mitchell, Greg Patrick, Declan Corcoran, Euan Douglas and Greg Morrison at the fanzone in Glasgow (PA)

The software developer from Glasgow said: “My heart tells me Scotland is going to win 1-0.

“But I’ve seen it all before, it could finish 1-1 draw or a goalless failure.”

Lewis Cassie, 27, from Glasgow, said he is “100%” confident of a 2-0 win for Scotland this evening.

The sales account executive added: “We fought well in the second game, in the third there’s nothing really to lose.

“We’ve made it this far, may as well go all the way.”