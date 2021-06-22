Monday’s coronavirus vaccine figures for England delayed after IT system crash

An IT system crash on Monday afternoon has caused a delay to the daily vaccination numbers being published, according to NHS England.

The issue resulted in clinicians being unable to log who had received their jab via the usual digital method, and instead had to record it with pen and paper.

Now the system is back up and running the data needs to be manually entered, which will be time consuming given that several hundred thousand doses are being administered each day.

The IT issue affecting #vaccination data for England has been resolved. Daily #COVID19 vaccination figures will be updated on 23 June. There has been no impact on vaccinations taking place. — Public Health England (@PHE_uk) June 22, 2021

“Following the IT issue that was reported to the NHS yesterday (21 June), the daily Covid-19 statistics will be updated tomorrow, while vaccinations recorded yesterday are updated to the digital system,” the NHS England website said.

“The issue is now resolved and there has been no impact on vaccinations taking place.”

The technical glitch affected vaccine hubs across England at around 1.30pm on Monday.

People were still urged to get their jab if they had a booking, as it would cause no difference to the service.