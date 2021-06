Kate visits Natural History Museum to hear about Urban Nature Project

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited the Natural History Museum to learn about its new Urban Nature Project.

Kate joined youngsters taking part in a spider-making activity using pine cones and pipe cleaners, as she visited the London museum’s wildlife garden.

She also helped fix an acoustic monitoring device to a cherry tree, which will record ambient sound to help scientists investigate patterns of bird, mammal and insect activity within the garden.

The Duchess of Cambridge was welcomed by museum director Dr Doug Gurr (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Kate heard about the museum’s plans to turn its gardens into a cutting-edge research centre, including outdoor classrooms and a living lab to deliver science and learning programmes for young people, schools and families.

Kate meets children during her visit to the Natural History Museum (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)