Kate the beekeeper brings youngsters a pot of her own honey

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed she has become a beekeeper as she offered schoolchildren a taste of honey from hives at her Norfolk home.

Kate was visiting the wildlife garden at the Natural History Museum to learn about its new Urban Nature Project.

The duchess asked youngsters from St Mary of the Angels Primary School in London if they knew where bees got their nectar from, before producing a pot of honey made by her own bees at Anmer Hall.

Kate meeting school children in the wildlife garden (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

“See if it tastes the same as at home. Does it taste like honey from the shops? Does it taste like flowers?”

The duchess asked the children if they knew how many species of bees there were in this country, telling them: “It’s 350, isn’t that amazing?”

She told them: “Every time you see a bee, say ‘thank you so much’ because they make delicious honey.”

The duchess took the honey as a gift for the children to highlight the museum’s project about biodiversity.

The Duchess of Cambridge (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Kate is in good company as a royal beekeeper.

The Duchess of Cornwall is a keen beekeeper and has nine hives at her home Raymill in Wiltshire.

Her honey is now sold each year for charity by Fortnum & Mason.

The Duchess of Cornwall is also a keen beekeeper (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

In an ITV documentary with Sir David Attenborough last year, the Duke of Cambridge talked about how his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis loved watching bees making honey, but it was not known the Cambridges had their own hives.

William said: “Seeing my children, seeing the passion in their eyes and the love for being outdoors. They find a bug or they love watching how bees are forming the honey.”

The duchess joined youngsters taking part in a spider-making activity using pine cones and pipe cleaners.

She also helped fix an acoustic monitoring device to a cherry tree, which will record ambient sound to help scientists investigate patterns of bird, mammal and insect activity within the garden.

The Duchess of Cambridge was welcomed by museum director Dr Doug Gurr (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Kate heard about the museum’s plans to turn its gardens into a cutting-edge research centre, including outdoor classrooms and a living lab to deliver science and learning programmes for young people, schools and families.

The duchess was dressed in a coral-coloured fitted jacket, white T-shirt, blue denim jeans and white plimsolls.