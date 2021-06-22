Covid-19 deaths remain low as bank holiday affects registrations

Weekly registrations of deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales have dropped slightly, new figures show – but the numbers are likely to have been affected by the late May bank holiday.

A total of 84 deaths registered in the week ending June 11 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is down from 98 in the previous week – a drop of 14%.

0.8% of the deaths registered in Week 23 mentioned #COVID19 on the death certificate (84 out of 10,204 deaths). This was 14 fewer deaths than the previous week https://t.co/IxtZrvfqSX pic.twitter.com/GDMlMCRiNT — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 22, 2021

Differences between these two weeks should be interpreted with caution, the ONS said.

Many register offices will have been closed for the bank holiday on May 31.

This will have affected the total number of deaths registered during the week, meaning the overall trend for the past few weeks is uncertain.

The data suggests Covid-19 deaths remain at a very low level, however.

The latest figure of 84 deaths is only the third time the weekly total has dipped below 100 since last September, and is one of the lowest since the pandemic began.

Just 14 care home resident deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales were registered in the week to June 11, up from 13 in the previous week.

Some 42,525 care home residents in England and Wales have now had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate.

The number of deaths involving #COVID19 decreased in Wales and some regions in England, but increased in ▪️ the North East▪️ East of England▪️ London▪️ the South West ➡️ pic.twitter.com/QYkWPsRcQz — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 22, 2021

Of all the deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to June 11, around one in 125 (0.8%) mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

This is down very slightly from 1.3% in the previous week.

Meanwhile, a total of 153,630 deaths have now occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.

The highest number of deaths to occur on a single day was 1,481 on January 19.