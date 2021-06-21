William to watch England’s final group match at Wembley

The Duke of Cambridge will join football fans at Wembley Stadium to watch the England team play their final group match of the European Championship, Kensington Palace has said.

William will travel to the home of English football on Tuesday evening to take his seat among the spectators for the national side’s match against the Czech Republic.

As an avid football fan and president of the Football Association, the duke has taken a keen interest in England manager Gareth Southgate’s team and the progress of the other home nations.

Wembley Stadium is the venue for England’s final Euro 2021 group match. John Walton/PA

William turned 39 on Monday and received birthday wishes from the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.