Usain Bolt reveals names of newborn twins

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has revealed the name of his new baby twins: Saint Leo and Thunder.

Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett posted pictures of the new arrivals, along with their sister Olympia Lightning Bolt, to their Instagram on Father’s Day.

Saint Leo is the middle name of the sprinter, who holds the 100m and 200m world records.

“You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!”

Bolt took the 100m and 200m Olympic gold medals in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Games and retired after the 2017 World Championships.