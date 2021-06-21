Sturgeon receives second coronavirus vaccine dose

Scotland’s First Minister has received her second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Nicola Sturgeon became one of the more than two million Scots to have two doses, on being vaccinated at the NHS Louisa Jordan vaccination centre at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Monday.

Following staff nurse Susan Inglis inoculating her with her second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, she celebrated being double vaccinated and urged people ensure they attend their appointments for second doses.

Double vaccinated! Thank you ⁦@NHSLouisaJordan⁩. Please roll up your sleeve for both doses as soon as you are invited for appointment – every single one of us who gets fully vaccinated is a step back to normality for all of us. #Covid #vaccines pic.twitter.com/8UJQORlzqF — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 21, 2021

She tweeted: “Double vaccinated! Thank you @NHSLouisaJordan.

“Please roll up your sleeve for both doses as soon as you are invited for an appointment – every single one of us who gets fully vaccinated is a step back to normality for all of us.”

The SNP leader had her first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at the same vaccination centre on April 15.

Scotland has recorded no new coronavirus deaths and 1250 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,692, though the Scottish Government noted that Register Offices are now generally closed at weekends.

The daily test positivity rate was 7.2%, up from 5.8% the previous day, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Monday.

Public Health Scotland said it is aware of a data flow issue in NHS Grampian between June 18 and 21, resulting in a lower number of cases reported than otherwise expected, however, these are expected to be included in Tuesday’s figures.

There were 158 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, and 14 people in intensive care.

NHS Lothian experienced server problems at the weekend, so has not been able to report data in time for publication, however the data will be included in Tuesday’s figures.

Dundee had the highest rate of Covid cases in Scotland in the seven days to June 18, with 303.4 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Edinburgh with 230.5 per 100,000 people.