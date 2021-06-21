Police hunt for convicted dangerous driver who escaped from court dock

Police are hunting for a man who has been on the run for more than two weeks after bursting out of a court dock and escaping as he was being jailed for a driving offence.

Nathan Oloyowang, 22, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court in north London on June 4 to be sentenced for dangerous driving.

As he was told he would be jailed for 10 months, he climbed out of the dock, breaking a perspex screen, and ran out of the court building, the Metropolitan Police said.

Oloyowang was on bail before the sentencing hearing and it is understood that he was not considered a flight risk.

A spokesman for Serco, which provides security at Wood Green Crown Court, said: “Following sentencing, a prisoner escaped from the insecure dock at Wood Green Court on Friday June 4, scaling the dock and breaking the glass in the process.”

Guards gave chase but did not manage to stop Oloyowang, who lives in Camden in north London and is black, 6ft 1in with short dark hair.

Police have advised the public not to approach him if they see him, but to call 999 immediately.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference 5033/04JUN, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.