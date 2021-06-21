Man-made mountain at Marble Arch to offer sweeping views of London

Tickets for a 25-metre man-made mountain in the middle of one of London’s busiest tourist areas have gone on sale.

The Marble Arch Mound, created by Westminster City Council, will open up to members of the public from July 26 until January 2022.

Visitors will be able to see sweeping views of the capital’s Oxford Street, Hyde Park, Mayfair and Marylebone as part of a scheme to increase footfall in the shopping district as lockdown restrictions ease.

The Lord Mayor of Westminster, Cllr Jonathan Glanz, said: “I think it’s really exciting to see this coming out of the ground and giving a new aspect – literally – of views in this part of London.

“I’d be very surprised if people didn’t come to take advantage of it because it really is unique. I’m really pleased to see Oxford Street bouncing back. We’re doing everything we can to encourage footfall.”

View from the Marble Arch Mound in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Second, I hope that when people climb up here and see these fabulous views, they’ll be able to see Oxford Street through fresh eyes.

“For people and families who can’t go away on holiday, what better way to have some fun in the summer than coming over to Westminster for a couple of days and kickstarting their trip with a visit up the mound?

“You’ll never get to see this view again. We’ve never been able to be up here and see all of this area.”

The summit of the 25-metre installation will provide sweeping views of Hyde Park, Mayfair and Marylebone (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“With international tourism still on hold, the sector is relying on domestic tourism to boost income.”

According to Ms Buxton, “domestic day trips are expected to generate £44.6 billion in the UK this year, with domestic overnight tourism forecast to be worth £18 billion”.

The council has also worked with M&S Food, which will set up trucks to provide food and drinks from inside and outside the mound.