Snapchat, TikTok, Reddit and YouTube encourage young people to get vaccinated

Snapchat, Reddit, TikTok, and YouTube have partnered with the Government and NHS in a bid to encourage more young people to get vaccinated.

It comes as all adults aged over 18 are invited to receive the vaccine in England.

Dr Karan Rangarajan, an NHS surgeon and influencer who uses social media to tackle the spread of misinformation, told the PA news agency: “If you really want to get on top of the misinformation, and get ahead of the game, you need to go to the source of where it is coming from.

“And most of it is coming from social media.”

Dr Karan Rangarajan has 3.9 million followers on TikTok (PA)

“Misinformation affects all groups equally and there is a large user base that is in their late teens or early 20s,” he said.

“They are also in the UK the last cohort to be eligible for the vaccine so it’s a really important group to target.”

He said the most “dangerous and potent” combination of misinformation happened when falsehoods mixed some small level of truth.

He said: “That is the frustrating element, mixing the truth and concocting something that is false.”

He said misinformation has evolved throughout the pandemic, starting with what caused the virus, and false theories about 5G, to the use of masks and how they can prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Snapchat filter is available from today (PA)

Snapchat has also expanded its “Here for You” feature, providing in-app resources for people looking for information around mental health and wellbeing.

TikTok users will be able to use vaccine stickers, and the site is working with Team Halo, a group of scientists using the platform to share information the jab.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I am delighted that Snapchat, Reddit, TikTok, and YouTube — some of the biggest social media platforms — are coming together to support the most successful vaccine effort in NHS history.”

Facebook and Instagram are not among the platforms involved, but Dr Rangarajan said he hopes more would “step up and get behind the campaign”.

Ed Couchman, from Snapchat, said: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with the government to make sure they have accurate and trusted resources to stay safe, healthy and informed.”