Royal Mail rolls out new uniform for postal workers

The uniform has been created to reflect the physical demands of the daily round including the increase in parcel deliveries.

Royal Mail is rolling out a new uniform for postmen and women in the first change in a decade.

The new-look uniform, which includes walking trousers and shorts, tops, jackets, gilets and headwear, has been based on the feedback of postmen and postwomen across the UK.

The uniform has been created to reflect the physical demands of the daily round including the increase in parcel deliveries.

The national rollout follows a three-month trial.

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “We worked closely with our people to come up with these designs which are poised to help them in their highly physical jobs while reflecting the shift towards more parcels.”

