People camping on Bournemouth beach face being woken and handed £1,000 fine

Published:

Revellers are being warned they could face prosecution.

Council staff are patrolling Bournemouth beach 24 hours a day to ensure anyone breaching an overnight camping ban faces an “uncomfortable night’s sleep”.

Revellers are being warned they could face prosecution and a £1,000 fine if they choose to camp on the popular Dorset beach.

Summer weather June 14th 2021
People on the beach in Bournemouth during the hot weather on June 14. (Steve Parsons/PA)

A council spokesman said: “As part of our seasonal response plan, we’re putting in place a 24-hour beach patrol to deal with those camping on the beach.

“Our beaches are not a place for overnight camping and people who choose to camp on them will risk prosecution and a £1,000 fine.

“Anyone thinking of camping on the beach can expect an uncomfortable night’s sleep as our beach patrol team will repeatedly visit them to gather evidence before taking prosecution action.”

He added: “Extra security patrols, Covid-19 marshals and additional CSAS officers will be deployed on the ground in hot spot areas to provide a uniformed presence and deal with anti-social behaviour and Covid-19 regulations.

“Additional policing has also been sourced for key busy dates.

“Public toilets will remain open with extended opening times into the evenings at key sites, and additional cleansing operations will be in place.

“We will be clear though we welcome responsible visitors to our resort.

“People who will treat things with care, behave reasonably and pick up after themselves.”

