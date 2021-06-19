Queen appears delighted with performance of horse at Royal Ascot

The Queen looked delighted with the performance of her horse in the first race on the final day at Royal Ascot.

Reach For The Moon, the first of her four horses running in her colours on Saturday afternoon, finished a close second during the Chesham Stakes race at 2.30pm.

The Queen, who could not hide her delight at being back at the famous Berkshire meet for the first time since 2019, had a wide smile on her face as she inspected the horse.

She beamed while watching the horses in the second race being paraded around the ring at just before 3pm.

The Queen inspects horses at Ascot (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The monarch also missed last year’s race as it was held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, on Saturday the Queen braved the grey weather to cheer on the four horses running in her colours of purple and gold.

She arrived to applause and cheers in a beige car at 2pm wearing an Angela Kelly outfit, including a pleated mint coat and matching hat, with a pink and mint floral dress.

Racing manager John Warren joins the Queen during day five at Ascot (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Punters like to bet on the colour of the Queen’s hat, and this year bookmakers had said the most popular predictions were blue and green due to the change in weather.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes, said: “Punters could finally enjoy a flutter on the colour of the Queen’s hat after waiting patiently for her arrival all week.

The Queen wore a mint green Angela Kelly coat and matching hat (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Queen’s eldest grandson Peter Phillips was also seen arriving earlier in the day.

The carriage procession that usually precedes each day’s racing did not take place.