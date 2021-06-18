Robert Buckland admits budget cuts were factor in low rape conviction rates

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has acknowledged Government cuts to the legal system were a factor in plunging conviction rates for rape cases.

Whitehall has apologised for “failing” rape victims over years of falling conviction levels, as it promised to undertake a “system and culture change” which will include focusing more on the behaviour of the suspect than the accuser.

Mr Buckland was asked by the BBC if the removal of funding for legal services was linked to the downward trends.

Mr Buckland said the Government was now “seeking to make the necessary investment”, but added it was also “about more than just money, it’s about culture”.

“The first thing I need to say is sorry,” he said.

But policing minister Kit Malthouse said the reasons behind the fall in rape prosecutions were “more complex” than cuts to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Asked if he accepted that budget cuts to the CPS were part of the problem, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “No, I don’t.

“In truth, the biggest drop we saw in cases coming to court arose from 2016, and obviously that was part way through a period of financial hardship in the country, when we were trying to cut our cloth accordingly.

“So the reasons for that fall are more complex I think necessarily than just budget cuts.

“But look, has the CPS been under strain generally? Yes. Has the whole public service been under strain? Of course it is.”

The review includes a raft of measures intended to see the volume of allegations referred by the police to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the number of suspects charged, and the amount of cases reaching court return to 2016 levels by the end of this Parliament.