Retired teacher dies after collision with cyclist

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with a fatal road traffic collision.

A 28-year-old man from #Monmouth was arrested yesterday on suspicion of manslaughter and causing bodily harm by wanton/furious driving.

— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) June 18, 2021