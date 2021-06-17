Pair in court over suspicious package left in Edinburgh park

The object, said to have the potential to cause harm, was found in Princes Street Gardens on January 11, 2018.

A man and woman have appeared in court over a suspicious package left in a park in the centre of Edinburgh, authorities said.

Nikolaos Karvounakis, 35, and Artemis Parissi, 32, were remanded in custody after appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday over a suspect object left at a shelter in Princes Street Gardens on January 11, 2018.

Investigators were later said to have found it had the potential to harm people and property nearby.

The pair, of Edinburgh, each face three charges: one under the Terrorism Act, one under the Explosives Substances Act, and one for breach of the peace, said the Crown Office.

Neither entered a plea, it added.

The case was committed for re-examination and the pair are due to appear in court again within the next eight days.

