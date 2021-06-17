Manchester Arena bomber should have been identified as threat, inquiry finds

Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi should have been identified as a threat on the night of the attack by those in charge of security, a public inquiry into the May 2017 attack has found.

In his report examining security arrangements at the venue where 22 people were murdered and hundreds were injured at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders found there were a number of missed opportunities to prevent or minimise the “devastating impact”.

Sir John said he considered it likely Salman Abedi would still have detonated his device if confronted “but the loss of life and injury is highly likely to have been less.”.

The 22 victims of the terror attack during the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May 2017 (GMP)