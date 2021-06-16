Rain hits England to end sunny spell with days of storms expected

Stormy weather has hit the UK, breaking a long stretch of warm weather across the nation.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for almost all of England over the next four days with thunderstorms and flooding expected in some parts.

Rain began to fall on Wednesday, which fell short of becoming the hottest day of the year so far when a high of 29.2C (84.56F) was recorded at Heathrow, short of the 29.7C (85.46F) peak felt in Teddington, Middlesex, on Monday.

Strong winds and hail could also pose problems while the Met Office said lightning strikes could cause delays to train and bus services.

Road closures could also follow while motorists have been warned to expect poor driving conditions.

The thunderstorms are the result of a small, low-pressure system moving in from Europe, with warmer surface-level air meeting colder upper air.

Storms began to build across the English Channel on Wednesday afternoon and reached the southern coast of England at around 7pm.

Forecaster Simon Partridge told the PA news agency: “The rain will be pretty heavy with up to 30mm falling in quite a short timeframe.

“It will be a horrible night for many, especially when you’re trying to get some sleep, remaining quite hot and humid in London and the South East, at around 17-18C, combined with the damp weather.”

A cloudy and thundery start for some this Thursday morning ⚠️⛈️ Brighter towards the northwest though a few showers ?️ pic.twitter.com/5b6vKIS1vI — Met Office (@metoffice) June 16, 2021

It brings to an end days of sunshine in which the public has revelled, with thousands flocking to parks and beaches to soak up the rays.

Thunderstorms are expected to continue until the weekend.

England’s much-anticipated Euro 2020 clash with Scotland at Wembley Stadium on Friday evening could be hit with bands of “heavy thundery showers”, forecasters say.