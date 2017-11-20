Advertising
Taxi driver who smothered his children jailed for at least 33 years
A taxi driver who killed his two young children by smothering them with a petrol-soaked rag has been been jailed for life with a minimum term of 33 years.
Endris Mohammed was unanimously convicted last week of the murders of Saros Endris, aged eight, and his six-year-old sister Leanor, who both died of airway obstruction after suffering chemical burns to their faces.
Mohammed was also given a concurrent 10-year sentence at Birmingham Crown Court for the attempted murder of his wife, who was asleep when the 47-year-old killed their children and set fire to their home.
