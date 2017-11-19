Scottish commuters could face disruption due to snow

The first significant snowfall of the season is expected to hit parts of Scotland overnight – and could cause some disruption for the morning commute.

Forecasters are predicting a few centimetres of snow for the region just north of Glasgow and Edinburgh, and warn it could affect roads and transport services during Monday morning rush hour.

Further flurries of snow could hit over the following days but are not expected to cause problems.

We've seen #snow over hills in the north. 49% of adults believe it can be too cold to snow, can it? @scott_mills & @ChuckWeather find out pic.twitter.com/utTpqDI7iq — Met Office (@metoffice) November 18, 2017

Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts said: “There are a few batches of snow possible in Scotland.

“The first one is through this evening and overnight, with a few centimetres of lying snow by the end of the night.

“It’s fairly standard stuff for this time of year and we’re not anticipating putting any weather warnings out, but it could lead to some disruption in the morning.”

While temperatures dropped to a chilly minus 4C or 5C on Saturday night, it is not expected to dip below freezing across Scotland on Sunday night.

The rest of the UK should escape the wintry weather but could see heavy rain instead.

The Met Office is predicting a changeable and unsettled picture for the coming week, with a particularly wet and windy day across the UK on Thursday.

While the first snow of the season could raise hopes of a white Christmas this year, experts say it is too early to tell.