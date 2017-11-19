Medals including famed Victoria Cross given to ship’s captain to fetch £300,000

One of the most famous and celebrated Victoria Cross medals of the 20th century is estimated to fetch around £300,000 at auction.

The VC was awarded to Vice Admiral Gordon Campbell, who as captain of the ‘Q-Ship’ Farnborough successfully destroyed a German submarine U.83 on February 17 1917.

One hundred years since he was awarded the Victoria Cross, Gordon Campbell’s complete group of 11 medals, also including the DSO with two bars and France’s prestigious Legion d’Honneur Chevalier’s badge, and Croix de Guerre, 1914-1918, has been consigned for sale by The Fellowship of St John (UK) Trust Association.

Proceeds from the sale will support a number number of projects the Anglican charity is involved with, including an orphanage in Zimbabwe, university scholarships in South Africa, hurricane relief in the West Indies and various charities in the UK.

David Kirk, of specialist medal auctioneers Morton and Eden, said: “Gordon Campbell was both a national hero and a true celebrity of the Great War.

“In our opinion this historic VC group is one of, if not the single greatest Naval VC group of the 20th Century and is without doubt of the highest national importance.

“The fact that Campbell was nominated by his fellow officers for a second Victoria Cross, but out of modesty declined, places him amongst the very greatest names in British military history.

“It is a great privilege for Morton and Eden to offer such a fine and historic group.”

The medals will be be sold at London auctioneers in Mayfair on November 23.