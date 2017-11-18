Murder investigation launched after woman found stabbed to death in house

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found stabbed to death.

The victim, believed to be aged in her 50s, was discovered at an address in north London.

A post-mortem examination revealed the woman’s provisional cause of death to be from stab injuries, police said.

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in #MuswellHill https://t.co/AaRfiPKgDi pic.twitter.com/CJZkNaZ4qV — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 18, 2017

Officers visited the address on Hill Road, Muswell Hill on Thursday evening after concerns were raised for her wellbeing.

Detectives, who believe they know who the woman is but are awaiting formal identification, said they are keeping an open mind about the motive.

No-one has been arrested.