Advertising
What the papers say – November 17
Kevin Spacey, missing Gaia Pope and the housing crisis feature on Friday’s fronts.
The housing crisis, a missing teenager and more allegations against disgraced actor Kevin Spacey are leading the news agenda on Friday’s front pages.
The Metro carries comments from Communities Secretary Sajid Javid who said that baby boomers are “not facing up to the reality of modern life”. The paper says that home-owners are to blame for “keeping young off property ladder”.
The Daily Mail runs with the same story on its front page with the punchy headline “You baby boomers are so selfish”. The paper adds that Mr Javid “attacked” the over-60s for resisting changes to kick-start house building.
The i also tackles housing on its front, reporting that Theresa May will “take charge of housing shortage” by pledging to help the young buy their own homes.
The picture of missing 19-year-old Gaia Pope is on the front page of a number of papers including the Times, which leads with a story on an “urgent call” to modernise divorce laws from senior judicial figures.
Advertising
The Express also carries the same picture alongside a story about how drinking coffee can reportedly cut someone’s risk of developing liver cancer.
The Guardian leads on Kevin Spacey, after an internal investigation by the Old Vic Theatre in London revealed 20 people claimed they experienced inappropriate behaviour by the former artistic director.
Advertising
Car tax evasion features on the front of the Telegraph, which carries figures from the Department for Transport showing the number of drivers dodging the charge is estimated to have trebled since paper tax discs were scrapped.
The Mirror carries an allegation of assault against actor Sylvester Stallone which dates from the 1980s and the Rocky star denies.
And the Sun reports that part of Britain’s overseas aid budget is used to fund juggling lessons in Africa and coconuts in the Caribbean.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.