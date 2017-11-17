Menu

Police continue to quiz man, 49, in Gaia Pope disappearance probe

UK News | Published:

The suspect is said to be from the Swanage area and is assisting Dorset Police with their inquiries.

Murder probe detectives are continuing to question a man believed to be known to missing teenager Gaia Pope over her suspicious disappearance.

The 49-year-old has been in custody since Thursday afternoon on suspicion of the 19-year-old’s murder.

She has not been seen since she vanished from the Swanage area of Dorset on the afternoon of November 7.

The suspect – the third to be arrested in the investigation – is said to be from the Swanage area and is assisting Dorset Police with their inquiries.

Earlier police found clothing similar to that worn by Miss Pope when she disappeared, following a tip-off from a member of the public.

Forensic officers at work on a stretch of coastline near Swanage, close to where detectives have discovered “items of women’s clothing” in a field (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The owner of the clothes has not been identified but Miss Pope’s family have been informed, police said.

Detective Superintendent Paul Kessell has appealed directly to the public to come forward if they have any information or have had any contact with Miss Pope since she went missing.

