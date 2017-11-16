Singer Sarah Connolly ‘nearly’ cried after kind Prince Charles words

Classical singer Sarah Connolly has said the Prince of Wales almost moved her to tears when presenting her with her damehood.

Dame Sarah received the honour, for services to music, from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on Thursday during an investiture ceremony.

The mezzo soprano told the Press Association: “I’m thrilled and deeply honoured, truly.

“Prince Charles was very kind and made me almost cry actually at the end. He offered words of encouragement for my career which is very sweet of him.”

She said it was “so moving and so touching, because sometimes we need a bit of encouragement, even though we’re getting awards.”

Dame Sarah, who has sung at Glyndebourne and the Royal Opera House, said it was important for the classical world to reach out to the public and encourage them to go to the opera.

She said: “It’s all very well saying ‘come to our concerts’ but it’s not just the music any more, it’s how we make the music accessible.

“It’s how we make the music attractive for all sort of tastes, ages, and in programming concerts we have to make sure that while we have the serious music there’s also opportunities for children to come and enjoy opera.”

She said her career highlight had been the Last Night Of The Proms, where she sang Rule, Britannia!.