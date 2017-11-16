Man, 49, held on suspicion of murdering teenager Gaia Pope

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering missing teenager Gaia Pope.

A police team searches a mill pond in Swanage (Jennifer Cockerell/PA)

Detectives have been carrying out a major search for the 19-year-old, who vanished from the Swanage area of Dorset on the afternoon of November 7.

Dorset Police announced the suspect, who is believed to know Miss Pope, was arrested on Thursday afternoon.