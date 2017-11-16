Menu

Man, 49, held on suspicion of murdering teenager Gaia Pope

UK News

Police said the clothing was found at 10.28am on Thursday by a member of the public in an area of open land north of the coastal path near Swanage.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering missing teenager Gaia Pope.

A police team searches a mill pond in Swanage
A police team searches a mill pond in Swanage (Jennifer Cockerell/PA)

Detectives have been carrying out a major search for the 19-year-old, who vanished from the Swanage area of Dorset on the afternoon of November 7.

Dorset Police announced the suspect, who is believed to know Miss Pope, was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

A missing person notice for Gaia Pope in Swanage
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
