Actress collects MBE at the palace… hours before DJ club set

Actress and model Eunice Olumide picked up her MBE from Buckingham Palace hours before performing a DJ set at a top London nightspot.

Olumide was given the honour at an investiture ceremony on Thursday by the Prince of Wales for services to broadcasting, the arts and charity.

The Scottish star said she would be spending time with her family after receiving the honour, before changing out of her Christian Dior gown to perform a DJ set at The Groucho Club in Soho, London.

She said she particularly enjoyed working on the Star Wars film because of the action.

After receiving her honour, she told the Press Association: “I love action, that’s what I’d love to do, rather than just be a pretty girl, be like active and kick-ass, so fingers crossed in the future I’ll get such a role.

“I think women in general, it would be good, regardless of their skin colour, to have more varied representations in the media so that men are not kind of intimidated by women who might come across as intelligent or strong, physically and mentally.

“We need to understand there’s nothing wrong with that, and women need to feel comfortable to be who they really are.”

When asked about the highlight of her wide-ranging career, she said: “I feel like I don’t do a lot of things, I just feel like I’m an artist.

“So I apply my art, whether it’s fashion, film, or literally arts, it’s like me doing the same thing in different situations.”

She said it was important for people of colour to be visible in the public sphere, adding: “I think we’ve got a really big problem which is contributing to the kind of xenophobia and anti-other people.

“I think it’s really important for people from European backgrounds to be familiar with people of colour to understand our contribution to society.”